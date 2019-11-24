Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Can't find eye of storm

Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 33 shots Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Someday soon, Bob the Goalie has to become himself. His game seems to be improving slightly of late, but his 3.45 GAA and .888 save percentage are going to be hard to chip down.

More News
Our Latest Stories