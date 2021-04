Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.

The final score doesn't do Bobrovsky's performance justice, as he actually helped Florida take a 2-1 lead into the third period before Carolina beat him twice in the final frame and added a pair of empty-netters to seal it. Bobrovsky's three-game winning streak came to an end with this loss, but he's still 15-6-2 overall and back to performing like a top goaltender after a down year to open his Panthers tenure.