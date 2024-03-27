Bobrovsky stopped 17 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

Three times the Panthers grabbed one-goal leads, and each time Bobrovsky couldn't prevent the Bruins from tying it up. The veteran netminder then had no chance on the game-winner late in the third period, as David Pastrnak's wide shot deflected in off Pavel Zacha's skate. Bobrovsky hasn't won in five straight starts, going 0-4-1 with a 3.41 GAA and .882 save percentage, but Florida remains in the thick of the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.