Bobrovsky made 25 saves in Thursday's 9-5 win over the Canadiens.
A week ago, Bobrovsky was one of the hottest netminder in the NHL, winning nine of his last 13 starts with a 2.24 GAA. Over his last two outings, he's crashed back down to earth by coughing up 10 total tallies, but he's still gone 1-0-1 thanks to the Panthers' offense. Florida sits three points back of the Islanders for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and is very much alive in the playoff race, but the team won't be able to set franchise records for goals in a period (seven in the first frame Thursday) every time out. The Panthers will likely need Bob to get hot again, and soon, if they're going to see postseason action.
