Bobrovsky turned aside 22 shots in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Avalanche.

The Panthers handed Bobrovsky a 3-0 lead in the first period, and the veteran netminder immediately coughed it up to begin the second, Florida wasn't fazed, and kept poring on the offense. Bob has won six straight starts, posting a 2.17 GAA and .920 save percentage during that stretch, and the surge has brought him up to 20 wins on the season, second in the NHL behind Alexandar Georgiev's 21.