Bobrovsky made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Bob came out of the break the way he went in -- with a win. He's been dissed, dismissed and in some cases, discarded over the last few years, but Bobrovsky is proving last season's playoff resurrection may have some teeth. His 16 wins are top-five in the league. And his GAA, which was 2.50 heading into the game, was sixth-best in the NHL among netminders with 15 or more games played. Bobrovsky may never live up to his $10 million AAV, but he has the Kitties second in the Atlantic and third in the Eastern Conference. And your fantasy team in real contention.