Bobrovsky made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Bob came out of the break the way he went in, with a win. He's been dissed, dismissed and in some cases discarded over the last few years, but Bobrovsky is proving last season's playoff resurrection may have some teeth. His 16 wins are top five in the league. And his GAA, which was 2.50 heading into this game, was sixth best in the NHL among netminders with 15 or more games played. Bobrovsky may never live up to his $10 million annual salary, but he has the Kitties second in the Atlantic and third in the Eastern Conference.