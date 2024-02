Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

The two-time Vezina winner is showing he's still capable of being one of the best netminders on the planet. Bobrovsky has allowed two goals or less in nine straight starts, going 8-1-0 with a 1.65 GAA and .945 save percentage over that stretch, and the hot streak has left him one victory short of the seventh 30-win season of his career.