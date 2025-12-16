Bobrovsky made 26 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

The Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Bobrovsky saw a possible second straight shutout slip away late in the second period. The two-time Vezina winner has won four straight starts, allowing 11 goals on 104 shots over that stretch, and on the season Bobrovsky sports a 14-8-1 record with a 2.80 GAA and .888 save percentage -- ratios well off his usual pace.