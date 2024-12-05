Bobrovsky (personal), who has been ruled out for Thursday's road game against the Flyers, could return for Saturday's home matchup against San Jose, Katie Engleson of Scripps Sports reports.

Bobrovsky will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Thursday while him and his wife prepare to welcome their second child, but head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that the netminder could rejoin the Panthers when they return home Saturday. Spencer Knight will draw the start against Philadelphia on Thursday, while Chris Driedger will be available as a backup.