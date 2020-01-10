Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises past Canucks

Bobrovsky made 30 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Bobrovsky was good when he had to be, but his teammates provided him with plenty of support thanks to five goals on 49 shots. Goal support hasn't been the issue for Bob, and he's starting to hold up his end of the bargain with five wins in his last eight starts. This was just his second game in that stretch with fewer than three goals allowed, though.