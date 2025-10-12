Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to easy win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.
The Panthers never trailed in the game after grabbing an early 2-0 lead, and both pucks that got by Bobrovsky were the products of bad luck more than anything. The veteran netminder has won three straight starts to begin the season, allowing just five goals on 67 shots, and despite some big-name absences in the forward ranks, Florida is off to a hot start to 2025-26 as the team looks to three-peat as Stanley Cup champs.
