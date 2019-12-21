Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to easy win

Bobrovsky made 27 saves in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

The Panthers had a 7-1 lead just after the midway point in the second period, so while Bobrovsky made have lost focus a little late, the outcome was never in doubt. The veteran netminder is 13-9-4 on the year with a 3.09 GAA and .902 save percentage, numbers which are not quite what Florida was expecting when the team handed him $70 million in free agency.