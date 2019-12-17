Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to win over Sens

Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Florida piled on five goals in the second period, giving Bob more than enough support to collect his 11th win of the season and end a three-game losing streak. Despite the team's slump, the 31-year-old netminder hasn't given up more than three goals in any of his last six starts, and on the year he now carries a slowly improving 3.06 GAA and .903 save percentage.