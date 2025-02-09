Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Bobrovsky gave up the opening goal to Brady Tkachuk at 6:38 of the first period, but a four-goal second period lifted the Panthers to the win. This was Bobrovksy's fifth win over his last six outings, and he's allowed no more than two goals in any of those victories. In that span, he's been mostly sharing the goaltending duties with Spencer Knight, who has been pretty good himself lately. For the season, Bobrovsky 23-12-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .902 save percentage, but his ratios are a 2.35 GAA and .915 save percentage since the start of January. The Panthers' schedule resumes Feb. 22 with a home game versus the light-scoring Kraken.