Bobrovsky made 21 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 2 of the Panthers' first-round series.

The Bolts struck twice early in the second period, once on the power play, but otherwise Bobrovsky has an answer for everything they fired at him -- including an impossible stop later in the middle frame when the goalie dove across the crease with his back to Matthew Dumba, as the Tampa defenseman shot the puck toward a seemingly open net. Bobrovsky has allowed four goals on 42 shots to begin the playoffs, and including the end of the regular season he's 5-0-1 over his last six outings with a 1.46 GAA and .942 save percentage. He'll look to stay locked in Thursday on the road for Game 3.