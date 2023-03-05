Bobrovsky made 31 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The only puck that got past him came on a five-on-three power play in the second period. Bobrovsky made several dazzling saves, including a lunge without his stick late in the second to get his blocker on a Sidney Crosby shot. With the win, Bobrovsky also continued his peculiar pattern of alternating wins and losses, extending that streak to seven games. However, the game was an important win that has the Panthers within three points of the Pens for the final Wild Card spot.