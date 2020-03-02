Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Dealing with lower-body issue

Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville said that Bobrovsky "tweaked something in his lower body" ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Flames, David David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Fortunately, Quenneville also mentioned that it doesn't appear to be a serious injury. He wasn't able to play Sunday, but Bobrovsky should be expected to suit up for Thursday's home game against Boston.

