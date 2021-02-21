Bobrovsky made 25 saves in a 2-1 loss to Detroit on Saturday.

The goals weren't bad ones by any means. Patrik Nemeth fired a perfect shot from the left dot that went bar-down over Bob's glove hand. Then Mathias Brome chipped a rebound past him. Bobrovsky hasn't been great this season, but has shown recent glimpses of fantasy value between horrid outings. In his last five starts, Bob has allowed 12 goals across two of those games (six each), but a total of five in the other three. Bobrovsky remains a risk because of this Jekyll and Hyde situation. Use with caution.