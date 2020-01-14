Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Deemed questionable for Thursday

Bobrovsky (upper body) is considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Kings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach John Quenneville has said he expects Bobrovsky to be ready for Thursday, but it appears he still needs to clear some hurdles. If Bobrovsky is unable to go, Chris Driedger will likely start in net, while the Panthers would need to recall Samuel Montembeault to serve as the backup.