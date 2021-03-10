Bobrovsky registered a season-high 38 saves Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Columbus.

Bobrovsky saved arguably his best performance of the season for his old club, providing his best single-game saves total since Feb. 2020. The 32-year-old is now riding a season-long three-game winning streak since the start of March, logging a fine .924 save percentage in that time. Fantasy managers might not be ready to fully trust Bobrovsky, but he is certainly trending in a better direction over the last month.