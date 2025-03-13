Bobrovsky will guard the crease on the road versus Toronto on Thursday.
Bobrovsky has been riding a four-game winning streak before falling to the Bruins on Tuesday. Still, the veteran backstop is 4-1-0 in his last five outings with a .941 save percentage and two shutouts. The Russian may not be taking home the Vezina Trophy this season -- that honor appears to be firmly headed to Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck -- but he should still receive a nomination as he likely cruises to another 30-win campaign.
