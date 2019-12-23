Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage against Lightning

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease for Monday's road tilt versus Tampa Bay, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Bobrovsky's most recent appearance was far from stellar, as he gave up four goals on 31 shots to the Stars on Friday. Still the netminder was able to secure his 13th victory of the season. At this point, the 31-year-old could struggle to get back over the 35-win mark for a fourth straight year, though he should still top the 60-game threshold.