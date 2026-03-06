Bobrovsky will protect the road net against Detroit on Friday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has gone 0-2-0 in his last two outings while allowing eight goals on 57 shots. He has a 22-19-1 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 3.13 GAA and an .873 save percentage through 43 appearances. Detroit sits 20th in the league with 2.95 goals per game this season.