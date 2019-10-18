Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending net Friday
Bobrovsky will start in the home net Friday against the Avalanche, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky earned just his second victory of the season in his last outing, though it came in a contest where he allowed four goals on just 21 shots. The veteran netminder has surrendered four goals in three of his five starts thus far, owning a less-than-stellar 3.89 GAA and .870 save percentage. Bobrovsky may have a tough time righting the ship Friday versus a Colorado club tied for second in scoring (four goals per game).
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stopping pucks Monday afternoon•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Better performance in shootout loss•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook in loss to Canes•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing off against Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.