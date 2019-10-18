Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending net Friday

Bobrovsky will start in the home net Friday against the Avalanche, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky earned just his second victory of the season in his last outing, though it came in a contest where he allowed four goals on just 21 shots. The veteran netminder has surrendered four goals in three of his five starts thus far, owning a less-than-stellar 3.89 GAA and .870 save percentage. Bobrovsky may have a tough time righting the ship Friday versus a Colorado club tied for second in scoring (four goals per game).