Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending net Thursday

Bobrovsky will handle the goaltending duties during Thursday's home matchup with the Maple Leafs.

Bobrovsky enters Thursday evening with three victories under the belt in his last four starts, though a five-goal dud versus the Kings is sandwiched in the middle. The veteran netminder's numbers are pretty similar regardless of the venue, so the home ice may not help him a ton versus a Maple Leafs squad that leads the league in scoring (3.59 goals per game) on the road.