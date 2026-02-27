Bobrovsky made 28 saves in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Bobrovsky was especially strong in the second period when he made 11 saves to keep the score 3-0. His shutout bid ended 47 seconds into the third. Bobrovsky hasn't been having a great season (3.08 GAA and .874 save percentage), and the Panthers are eight points from a Wild Card spot. There is a chance they enter into a semi-rebuild and 37-year-old Bobrovsky could be on the move. His contract expires this offseason, but he's a big money goalie in the playoffs if they make it.