Bobrovsky stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

The Blues' final goal was scored into an empty net. All three of the tallies against Bobrovsky came in the second period, and he looked a little shaky on the first two as he got scrambly in his crease and was caught out of position. The impressive form that saw Bob win 10 of 13 outings from the beginning of November appears to have slipped away, and he's dropped three of his last four starts while posting a 3.06 GAA and .891 save percentage.