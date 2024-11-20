Bobrovsky turned aside 21 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Winnipeg, with the Jets' final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

After shutting out the Jets back home in Florida on Saturday, Bobrovsky has less success in the road rematch, with Mark Scheifele beating him once in each period. It's the third time in six November starts that Bobrovsky has given up at least four goals, and while he has a 4-2-0 record on the month, it comes with a less impressive 3.00 GAA and .895 save percentage.