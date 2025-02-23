Bobrovsky turned aside 20 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Seattle.

The veteran netminder played well but didn't get much help from his offense, and a Jared McCann tally in the third period on a 3-on-2 rush proved to be the difference. Bobrovsky has given up two goals or fewer in six of his last seven starts, a stretch in which he's gone 5-2-0 with a dazzling 1.74 GAA and .933 save percentage.