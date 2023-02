Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to Buffalo.

Bobrovsky didn't play badly at all, but 41-year-old Craig Anderson was putting together a performance for the ages in the other crease as he made 53 saves, an NHL record for a netminder north of 40. Bobrovsky will see a heavy workload while Spencer Knight (personal) is away from the team, and through eight starts in February, Bob is 5-3-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .921 save percentage.