Bobrovsky made 34 saves in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He looked sharp in downing the team he spent seven seasons with, as Bobrovsky picked up his fifth win in his last seven starts and 17th victory of the season. Despite the strong won-loss record, the 32-year-old has mostly ridden a potent Panthers offense this year, and his 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage remain mediocre.