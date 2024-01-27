Bobrovsky turned aside 35 of 37 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

The veteran netminder has taken only one regulation loss in the last month-plus, going 9-1-1 over his last 12 appearances. Bobrovsky has 23 wins on the season, tying him for third in the NHL behind Alexandar Georgiev (27) and Thatcher Demko (25), but his 2.51 GAA and .910 save percentage are merely solid rather than numbers that will land him in the Vezina conversation.