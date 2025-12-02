Bobrovsky will patrol the home blue paint Tuesday versus Toronto.

Bobrovsky will look to bounce back Tuesday after allowing a total of eight goals on 35 shots (.771 save percentage) in losses to the Oilers and Flyers. The Leafs have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, though they broke out offensively for seven goals in a win over the Penguins on Saturday. Bobrovsky has yet to face Toronto in 2025-26, but he has a 16-9-1 record, 2.66 GAA and .907 save percentage over 27 career regular-season appearances against the Leafs.