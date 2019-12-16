Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Draws home start
Bobrovsky led his team out for warmups, signaling he'll start Monday's home tilt with Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Russian will draw his sixth-straight start, as he's been stellar in his last five, going 2-3-0 along with a 1.83 GAA and .951 save percentage. Bobrovsky faces a solid matchup against a Senators' offense that ranks 22nd this season in goals per game (2.73). Bobrovsky has been better at home this season, going 8-5-4 along with a 2.87 GAA an .915 save percentage in 15 appearances.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Drops third straight•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Boston•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bob of old may be back•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Islanders•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tough loss to Lightning•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.