Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Draws home start

Bobrovsky led his team out for warmups, signaling he'll start Monday's home tilt with Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Russian will draw his sixth-straight start, as he's been stellar in his last five, going 2-3-0 along with a 1.83 GAA and .951 save percentage. Bobrovsky faces a solid matchup against a Senators' offense that ranks 22nd this season in goals per game (2.73). Bobrovsky has been better at home this season, going 8-5-4 along with a 2.87 GAA an .915 save percentage in 15 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories