Bobrovsky will patrol the crease for Saturday's road contest against the Stars.

The Panthers seem to be locked into their current schedule of alternating starts between Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger. Over his last five games, Bobrovsky owns a 2.19 GAA and .935 save percentage, including a March 27 win over Dallas where he turned away 31-of-34 shots. He's won both starts against the Stars this season while allowing just five goals on 73 shots.