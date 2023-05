Bobrovsky will face the Maple Leafs at home for Game 3 on Sunday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky is riding a five-game winning streak dating back to the first round against the Bruins. During that stretch, he's posted a strong .921 save percentage, including a .945 mark in two games against Toronto. However, in three home appearances this postseason, the 36-year-old has given up 11 goals on 73 shots.