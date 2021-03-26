Bobrovsky kicked out 18 of 20 shots in a 3-0 loss to Chicago on Thursday.

Goals by Patrick Kane and Pius Suter in the first 3:34 of the second period were the difference in this one. Kane's goal came during a wild goalmouth scramble, while Suter converted a huge rebound that Bobrovsky kicked right to him. Bobrovsky has now lost three consecutive starts after rattling off six straight wins to start the month. He'll look to get back on track Saturday in Dallas.