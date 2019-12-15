Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Drops third straight

Bobrovsky stopped 38 of 41 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Bobrovsky has lost three in a row but probably deserved a better fate in all three of them. After a rough first two months as a Panther, Bobrovsky seems to have finally settled in, posting a stellar .950 save percentage in his five December starts.

