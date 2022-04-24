Bobrovsky made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was a bit of a classic Bob night. The first shot went in and then he directed a rebound that hit Radko Gudas' skate and into the net for a 2-0 Leafs' lead by the end of the first. Bobrovsky then settled down to deliver his sixth straight win and 39th of the season, which is two shy of his career best 41 (2016-17). At this point, he's the Game 1 starter in Round 1, but he may not be the man to carry them to 16 wins. Spencer Knight's ascension could come this postseason.