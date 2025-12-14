Bobrovsky posted a 15-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Bobrovsky is up to 52 shutouts in his career, tied with Tuukka Rask for 27th all time and the second-most among active goalies behind only Jonathan Quick (64). It was the third shutout of the campaign for Bobrovsky, who also banked the Devils on Nov. 20 and the Golden Knights on Oct. 25. The 37-year-old netminder has won three straight games and is up to 13-8-1 with a 2.84 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 22 outings this season. The Panthers' four-game road trip ends Monday against the Lightning.