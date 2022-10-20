Bobrovsky turned aside 31 shots Wednesday as the Panthers earned a 4-3 victory over the Flyers.

Bobrovsky, who earned 39 wins last season, executed a key third-period save to preserve the Panthers' first home game of the season. As James van Riemsdyk glided in on a breakaway, Bobrovsky made the save and helped hand the Flyers their first loss of the season. The 13-year veteran netminder has faced 100 shots this season and made 92 saves.