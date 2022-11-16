Bobrovsky made 41 saves during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.

Bobrovsky, making his first start since yielding five goals in a loss to the Kings on Nov. 5, turned aside his most saves in a game since he executed 42 against the Canucks on Jan. 11. Bobrovsky (4-4-1) likely didn't expect to face a barrage from the Capitals, who entered Tuesday ranked 30th in shots. The Panthers improved to 16-2-1 over their last 19 home games.