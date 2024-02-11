Bobrovsky posted a 35-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche.

Bobrovsky played with a lead for a majority of the contest, as the Panthers scored two power-play goals in the first period, but he still had to be sharp as the Avalanche fired double digit shots at him in every period. This was the fourth straight win for the 35-year-old netminder, who has allowed only six goals on 128 shots during that span. The shutout was the 41st of Bobrovsky's career. The Panthers have three days off and will face the Penguins on the road Wednesday.