Bobrovsky saved 20 of 22 shots in a 5-2 victory over Detroit on Monday.

Bobrovsky allowed a goal on just four shots in the first period and another marker on only six shots in the third, but the Red Wings ultimately didn't challenge him often. Florida gave the 34-year-old more than enough offensive support to hand him his sixth victory over his last seven starts. He improved to 24-17-3 with a 2.98 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 47 games this season. Bobrovsky has appeared in each of Florida's last 13 outings, but the Panthers are set to play again Tuesday in Philadelphia, so he might finally get a breather.