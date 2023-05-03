Bobrovsky stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bobrovsky was excellent Tuesday, allowing just a pair of goals in the second period while turning aside 34 shots in a series-opening victory. The 34-year-old Bobrovsky has now won four consecutive starts. He's gone 4-1-0 with a .901 save percentage since reclaiming the starting job from Alex Lyon in Florida's opening-round win over Boston. Bobrovsky's performance Tuesday will likely earn him another start in Thursday's Game 2.