Bobrovsky stopped 14 of 16 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Capitals.
It was a fairly quiet night for Bobrovsky as the Capitals only mustered 16 shots on goal. However, they were able to convert two of them on a T.J. Oshie power-play tally in the first period and an Evgeny Kuznetsov breakaway in the third. The 33-year-old netminder has a .934 save percentage so far this postseason. Bobrovsky will be back in goal Wednesday as the series returns to Florida tied 2-2.
