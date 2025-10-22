Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns win over Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.
Bobrovsky bounced back after losing his previous two starts, at Detroit and Buffalo, and ended the road trip on a high note in terms of results. That said, he's posted a save percentage below .910 in each of his past three appearances and is coming off back-to-back games where he's allowed at least three goals. His next chance to snap that run will come at home against the Penguins on Thursday, a matchup that figures to be favorable for Bobrovsky on paper.
