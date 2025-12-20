Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran goaltender has been on a roll of late and has won each of his last five starts, posting a 2.74 GAA and an .895 save percentage over that stretch. Bobrovsky has also allowed three or fewer goals in each of his previous four starts, so he's definitely trending in the right direction after posting some inconsistent numbers in previous weeks. Through 24 games, Bobrovsky has gone 15-8-1 with three shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and an .888 save percentage. That latter figure would be a career-worst mark for the 37-year-old.