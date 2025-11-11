Bobrovsky stopped 30 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Bobrovsky was beaten twice in the third period, but both goals came when the Panthers had the lead, and he ended up shutting the door with an outstanding performance between the pipes. Bobrovsky has won four of his last five starts, although posting a 2.77 GAA and a subpar .891 save percentage in that stretch.